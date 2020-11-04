Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 1,629 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 158,937 while the total number of deaths is 9,836.
There are an estimated 17,455 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.86%.
As of Wednesday, there are 502 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 17 from Tuesday. There are 109 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 103,066 total new tests reported Wednesday.