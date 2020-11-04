BANGOR, Maine (CBS/AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins has won the pivotal Senate race in Maine the Associated Press projects. Her opponent, Speaker Sara Gideon, said Wednesday afternoon that she conceded.
“I feel this is an affirmation of the work I’m doing in Washington to fight hard everyday for the people of Maine,” Collins said.
The race one of several that were crucial in determining whether Democrats take control of the Senate. It was the most expensive in Maine’s history with Gideon raising nearly $70 million, more than double the $27 million that Collins raised. But that didn’t include so-called dark money. All told, more than $120 million was spent by both candidates and their allies on advertising.
“While we came up short, I do believe Mainers in every corner of this state are ready to continue to work together to make a difference,” Gideon said during a concession speech Wednesday.
Democrats began targeting the popular Collins after her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and opponents crowdsourced money to unseat her.
