It Sure Seems Like Jimmy Garoppolo Will Be Available To Patriots -- If They Want HimJimmy Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco might be over. Is a New England reunion in the works?

Patriots Continue To Say Chase Winovich's Sharp Decline In Playing Time Is Purely SituationalChase Winovich's pursuit of an every down role for the Patriots has been derailed in recent weeks.

Bill Belichick On NFL Trade Deadline: 'A Lot More Talk Than There Is Action'No one really knows what the Patriots are going to do ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, including Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady Showed Off Ridiculous Arm Strength On Monday Night FootballFrom a sheer physical standpoint, Brady used the Monday night national spotlight to show that at age 43, he can hurl that pigskin with as much velocity as ever

Red Sox Team Performance Dietician Glen Tobias: 'Most Important Meal Of Day Isn't Breakfast, It's Right After Your Workout'The Boston Red Sox Team Performance Dietician discusses his role with the team and offers his insight into changes the everyday athlete can make to perform better.