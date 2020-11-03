REVERE (CBS) — A teenager from Revere is encouraging his peers to vote after missing his chance by just one day. Kevin Serrano is 17 years old and will turn 18 Wednesday, making him ineligible to vote in the 2020 election.
Serrano said he was disappointed to find out he wasn’t going to be able to take part in this election and even more disappointed to hear one of his older friends was considering not voting.
“He was definitely iffy about voting,” Serrano said. “I told him if you don’t vote, you don’t have the right to complain about whatever happens in the next four years.
According to the nonprofit 18by.vote, about 4 million Americans have turned 18 this year in time for Election Day.
“Use your right of voting to spark a change in this country,” Serrano said.