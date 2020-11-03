BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will announce his appointment of a new associate justice to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Tuesday afternoon.
According to the State House News Service, Baker will nominate Associate Appeals Court Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt. She would be the first Latina to serve on the state’s highest court.
A news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the State House.
Baker will be filling the seat held by the late Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants who passed away last month.
Last week, Baker nominated Justice Kimberly Budd to replace Gants as the chief of the state’s highest court.
There are six associate justices and a chief justice on the SJC. Each are nominated by the governor and all need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.