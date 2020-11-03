WINCHESTER (CBS) — The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office identified the man shot and killed by Winchester Police Monday night as 35-year-old Thomas Celona.
Police said they were called to the Parkview Apartments around 8:15 p.m. after a person called 911 to report an issue in Celona’s unit. Three officers went up to the apartment and when they went inside they said they found him holding two knives.
He was ordered to drop the knives, but refused, so officers used a Taser on him twice. That didn’t stop him and police said he continued to come at them with the knives. An officer then shot Celona and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.
The three officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. They will be on paid administrative leave during the investigation.