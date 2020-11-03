BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore’s house may be on the market, but the reigning Defensive Player of the Year isn’t going anywhere. Not yet.

The Patriots did not trade away their star cornerback prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline, ensuring that Gilmore will be with the team at least through the end of the season.

After this season? That’s yet to be determined, as Gilmore is scheduled to make just $7 million in 2021. But for now, Gilmore is a Patriot and will remain a Patriot through the end of the season.

Gilmore, 30, signed with the Patriots on the first day of free agency in 2017, inking a five-year deal worth $65 million, with $40 million guaranteed. Prior to this season, the Patriots reworked that deal to take $5 million from his 2021 salary and apply it to the 2020 season.

In 2019, Gilmore became the first cornerback since 2009 and the second cornerback in the past 25 years to be named Defensive Player of the Year. In 2020, he made one interception while forcing one fumble — with 20 total tackles — in six games. He spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list but he was asymptomatic and didn’t end up missing any games.

Gilmore has intercepted 11 passes during his Patriots career in the regular season, while recording two picks during the Patriots’ run to a Super Bowl victory in 2018.

That included, of course, his fourth-quarter interception of a Jared Goff pass which helped seal that title.

Gilmore showed up on the Patriots’ injury report last Thursday with a knee injury, one which reportedly necessitated an MRI. Gilmore missed Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game before being downgraded to out on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report suggested that the Patriots told teams that it would take a first-round pick and player in order to pry Gilmore away from New England.

In the midst of all that, Gilmore was apparently unfazed, telling reporter Josina Anderson that he had “no thoughts really” on all the trade rumors surrounding him in recent weeks.

Just spoke to #Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore who had no worries throughout the trade deadline. Gilmore said he had, "no thoughts really" on trade scuttlebutt today. He added, "I'm happy and blessed" and feels "fine…no difference" after his bout with CoVID19. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 3, 2020

Gilmore has played 51 regular-season games for New England, recording 11 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 168 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, 51 pass defenses and three forced fumbles. He has also played seven playoff games, with two interceptions, 11 pass defenses, one forced fumble and 19 total tackles.

This year, in six games, Gilmore has one interceptions, two passes defensed, and one forced fumble. He’s also been flagged three times for defensive pass interference, after getting called for that penalty just once in 2019.