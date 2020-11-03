QUINCY (CBS) – One person died in a fire at a home in Quincy early Tuesday morning.
Deputy Fire Chief Gary Smyth said there were heavy flames on the first floor of the house on Edwin Street when they arrived around 5:30 a.m.
There was a report of a person trapped and firefighters went inside.
“Overall the guys did a great job during (the) search, unfortunately the circumstances weren’t what we hoped for,” Smyth said.
The person who died was the only one in the home at the time, according to the deputy chief.
The fire was contained to the first floor, but there is major damage. There’s no word yet on a cause.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Edwin Street from Hollis Avenue to Faxon Road has been shut down for now.