QUINCY (CBS) – A woman died in a fire at a home in Quincy early Tuesday morning.
Deputy Fire Chief Gary Smyth said there were heavy flames on the first floor of the house on Edwin Street when they arrived around 5:30 a.m. There was a report of a person trapped and firefighters went inside.
“Overall the guys did a great job during (the) search, unfortunately the circumstances weren’t what we hoped for,” Smyth said.
Police later identified the woman as 64-year-old Marie Gardner. She was the only one in the home at the time, according to the deputy chief.
The fire was contained to the first floor, but there is major damage.
There’s no word yet on a cause, but the state fire marshal’s office is involved in the investigation with Quincy Police and Fire and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.