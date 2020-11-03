BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have made an addition.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots have acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins.
A rare intra-division trade: Dolphins are trading WR Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots, per source.
The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported that the Patriots are sending a 2022 seventh-round pick to Miami in the deal.
The 24-year-old Ford was a seventh-round pick by Miami in 2017. He’s caught 18 passes for 184 yards this year. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound Ford caught 23 passes for 244 yards. He’s yet to catch a touchdown.
The Patriots were already thin at receiver before Julian Edelman went on injured reserve with a knee injury. N’Keal Harry also missed last week’s game due to a concussion.
Ford caught seven passes for 54 yards in the Dolphins’ upset victory in Week 17 last year against the Patriots.
The deal was made prior to the NFL trade deadline, which is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.