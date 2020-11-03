Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 923 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in Massachusetts is now 157,308 while the total number of deaths is 9,809. There are an estimated 16,681 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.78%.
As of Tuesday, there are 485 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 16 from Monday. There are 96 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 54,843 total new tests reported Tuesday.