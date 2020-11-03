LYNN (CBS) — The Essex County District Attorney’s Office identified the man who was fatally shot by Lynn Police as 39-year-old John Mellone, of Somerville. Police said Mellone was shot Monday morning after being pursued in connection with a robbery in Revere.
Around 8:15 a.m., Revere police tried to stop a BMV suspected to involved with a robbery at the Walgreens on 430 Broadway. When they were unable to, they notified Lynn police that the pursuit was headed into their city.
A Lynn officer working detail on the corner of Summer and Witt Streets saw the vehicle turn down Witt Street and ran to provide assistance. The Essex District Attorney’s office said the Lynn officer saw a Revere officer outside of his cruiser being pinned by the BMW. That is when investigators say the Lynn officer fired his gun, killing the suspect.
The Revere officer was taken to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.