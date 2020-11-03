NEWTON (CBS/AP) – In the state’s 4th Congressional District, Democrat Jake Auchincloss has declared victory over Republican Julie Hall. The open seat is currently held by Rep. Joe Kennedy III, who opted not to seek reelection after deciding to challenge Sen. Ed Markey. Markey defeated Kennedy in the September primary.
Auchincloss, 32, a former Newton city councilor and one-time Marine had a nearly 40-point lead over Hall when he declared victory on Election Night. But Hall, a 62-year-old retired Air Force colonel from Attleboro, has not conceded.
Auchincloss said he believes Trump has failed to show any real leadership.
“Tonight is not about me though,” Auchincloss said. “Tonight is about this country’s opportunity to rebuild after four years of an administration that has left us weaker, sicker, poorer and more divided than in any time since the Civil War. Together we can chart a course of renewal.”
Four of the state’s remaining eight Democratic House incumbents are facing Republican challengers.
Rep. Jim McGovern, who represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District, is hoping to fend off GOP challenger Tracy Lovvorn, while 5th Congressional District Rep. Katherine Clark defeated a challenge from Republican Caroline Colarusso. Former presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton, who represents the 6th Congressional District, is hoping to defeat GOP challenger John Paul Moran, while Rep. William Keating, who represents the 9th Congressional District, is hoping to beat back a challenge from Republican Helen Brady and independent Michael Manley.
Two Democratic incumbents — 1st Congressional District Rep. Richard Neal and 3rd Congressional District Rep. Lori Trahan — ran unopposed. 7th Congressional District Rep. Ayanna Pressley defeated independent Roy Owens to win a second term. 8th Congressional District Rep. Stephen Lynch faced independent challenger Jonathan Lott.
