HANSON (CBS) – A Hanson voter was able to cast their ballot after initially being turned away due to confusion over their Black Lives Matter shirt and face mask.
The voter was told their Black Lives Matter support violated electioneering law that prevents voters from wearing anything that supports a candidate or ballot question.
The Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office said it was confusion on a poll worker’s part, and the issue was resolved.
“We reached out to the clerk and she has spoken to the poll workers and we’ve spoken with the ACLU about this as well,” the Secretary of State’s office said.
