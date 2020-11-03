Comments
EVERETT (CBS) – The hotel at Encore Boston Harbor has been closed as the casino is forced to reduce hours because of the new orders from the state to stop the rise in coronavirus cases.
Hotel reservations have been canceled and the Everett resort will close to overnight guests through at least December 15.
Casino hours will also be reduced starting this Friday. It will now be open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Most stores at the resort will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Encore has not said if the hotel closure would affect staffing levels. Nearly 400 employees were laid off back in August.