Filed Under:Chris Sununu, Dan Feltes, Election Results, New Hampshire Election Results, New Hampshire News

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire voters elected Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for another term.

The Associated Press called the race for Sununu, who defeated Democratic challenger Dan Feltes and Libertarian Darryl Perry.

After his victory, Sununu will be serving his third term as governor.

