CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire voters elected Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for another term.
The Associated Press called the race for Sununu, who defeated Democratic challenger Dan Feltes and Libertarian Darryl Perry.
THANK YOU, NEW HAMPSHIRE! Serving as your Governor is the honor of a lifetime. We’ve built a strong team to lead us through this pandemic and together, we’ll come out the other side stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/0D24FXimnT
— Chris Sununu (@ChrisSununu) November 4, 2020
After his victory, Sununu will be serving his third term as governor.