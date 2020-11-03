EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Police in East Bridgewater said a resident received a suspicious robocall advising residents to stay home and avoid certain areas of downtown because violence and looting may occur on Election Day.
East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien said the call was not sanctioned by the town or police, and there is no threat to public safety.
Similar calls have been reported in the state and around the country. During the unsanctioned calls, businesses owners are encouraged to board up their storefronts. Federal authorities are investigating the source of some of the calls.
“Residents should feel completely safe to head to the polls until they close at 8 p.m.,” O’Brien said. “There have been no threats made to voters, poll workers or business owners in town, despite what this robocall might suggest. Our election day is moving smoothly, with peaceful groups of residents lining up patiently to exercise their rights as Americans.”