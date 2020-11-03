QUINCY (CBS) – The Squantum polling site is usually one of the busiest in Quincy on Election Day. Tuesday was no different, with one exception – there was some anxiety among voters.
“Yes, it was more important this year that everybody vote and get their vote in on time,” said one young woman.
Her friend added “Am I nervous? Yes. I was in Downtown Boston this morning, and everything’s boarded up.”
There’s no denying this is an emotionally charged election, with much at stake.
“Yeah, sure. There’s a little anxiety,” one woman said.
A clinical psychologist at UMass Memorial Medical Center highlighted the toll this election is taking on people.
“Never before has politics entered the therapy room as much as it has within the last six months,” said Dr. Kristin MacGregor.
But she says there are ways to combat the anxiety.
“The goal is to focus on what we do have control over. We have control over whether or not we vote. We have control over getting involved in maybe our local government,” she said.