BOSTON (CBS) – Election Day got underway Tuesday, but nearly half of Massachusetts voters have already cast their ballots, according to the state.
The final pre-election numbers show 48.9-percent of registered voters cast a ballot in early voting in Massachusetts. That’s 2,342,945 votes in before Election Day, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Check: Town-by-Town Statistics
Mailed ballots will continue to arrive until 5 p.m. Friday and ballots will continue to be hand-delivered until 8 p.m. Tuesday, so those numbers will go up a bit.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin believes total turnout in Massachusetts will eventually exceed 3.6 million for the 2020 election. That would be an increase of more than 300,000 voters than 2016, which has the current record for turnout at 3.3 million.