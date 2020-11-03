Bill Belichick On NFL Trade Deadline: 'A Lot More Talk Than There Is Action'No one really knows what the Patriots are going to do ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, including Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady Showed Off Ridiculous Arm Strength On Monday Night FootballFrom a sheer physical standpoint, Brady used the Monday night national spotlight to show that at age 43, he can hurl that pigskin with as much velocity as ever

Red Sox Team Performance Dietician Glen Tobias: 'Most Important Meal Of Day Isn't Breakfast, It's Right After Your Workout'The Boston Red Sox Team Performance Dietician discusses his role with the team and offers his insight into changes the everyday athlete can make to perform better.

Patriots' Asking Price For Stephon Gilmore Is Reportedly Very HighWhether or not Stephon Gilmore gets traded before Tuesday's deadline remains unknown. But it seems as though the Patriots are only willing to part with the player if they're able to get the moon.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Damien Harris Settling Into Lead Back Role For PatriotsThe Patriots leaned on their rushing attack Sunday and Harris appears to have taken the role of lead back.