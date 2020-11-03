BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to hold an Election Day media availability at 4 p.m. Tuesday. CBSN Boston will have live coverage in the video player above.

Walsh cast his vote in Dorchester Tuesday morning. He told reporters afterward that he’s focused on getting people out to the polls on what is sure to be an “emotional” Election Day for the nation.

“There’s going to be lots of emotion right now, even for me personally,” Walsh said. “Very emotional about today and concerned about which way the election is going to go.”

He said voters should expect long lines and be prepared to wait. He said there are “amazing protocols” in place to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic, including sanitizing pens and separate exits to accommodate social distancing. It’s anticipated that 1.3 million voters in Massachusetts will show up on Election Day, contributing to what could be a record turnout for the state.

“I think people understand the magnitude of this election. . . this is the most important election of my lifetime,” said Walsh, who is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden. “I think a lot of people are unsatisfied with the way Donald Trump has taken our country.”

Several businesses in Boston have boarded up their storefronts as a precaution in the event there is civil unrest stemming from the election. Walsh has urged people to respond “peacefully” regardless of the results.

“Maybe celebrations, hopefully,” Walsh said. “It could be a long night.”