BOSTON (CBS) — When a young child has pain or a fever, parents often wonder which over-the-counter medication to reach for: Tylenol or Motrin?
A new study published in JAMA Network Open suggests one may be better than the other. Researchers in New Zealand looked at 19 studies and found that in children under two, ibuprofen, which is found in Motrin and Advil, was associated with better temperature reduction and less pain in the first 24 hours compared to acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol.
They also found that the two medications were both relatively safe.
It’s important to note that Ibuprofen is generally not recommended for infants under six months, and as always, talk to your pediatrician before giving any over-the-counter medication to your child.