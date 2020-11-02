BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL trade deadline is now just one day away, and the Patriots have fallen even further back in the standings. But that doesn’t mean Bill Belichick will be selling off one of his best players come Tuesday afternoon.
According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots probably won’t be dealing star cornerback Stephon Gilmore ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Rumors of a potential Gilmore trade have swirled over the last few weeks, and he even put his Foxboro home on the market, but Rapoport says the situation “sounds like more smoke than fire.”
“But it simply doesn’t sound feasible at this point, nor is it even clear that the Patriots would want to,” Rapoport wrote of a Gilmore trade on Sunday. “The Gilmore situation sounds like more smoke than fire, and his knee injury on Thursday complicates it even more.”
Gilmore missed Sunday’s loss in Buffalo with a knee injury, and though he hasn’t played like the best corner in the NFL this season, he’s still playing at a pretty high level. But Gilmore has just one more year left on his contract, and there’s a chance he may hold out for a long-term deal in the offseason.
The NFL trade deadline is at 4p.m. on Tuesday. The Patriots fell to 2-5 on the season with a 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.