BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus is once again causing issues across the NFL, with positive cases in Green Bay and Baltimore popping up on Monday.

For the Ravens, cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive. For the Packers, running back A.J. Dillon tested positive.

As such, both teams are entering intensive protocol to try to control and limit any potential spread of COVID-19.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to game-day PCR testing for COVID-19 starting in Week 6. Everyone tests Sunday morning, but don't get results until late Sunday/early Monday. So, #Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey and #Packers RB A.J. Dillon played Sunday, only to learn today they're positive. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

That may prove to be a problem, as both Dillon and Humphrey played on Sunday. Humphrey was on the field for 100 percent of Baltimore’s defensive snaps in their loss to Pittsburgh, while Dillon played 10 snaps — with five rushes and one reception — for the Packers in their loss to Minnesota.

Dillon was Boston College’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,382) and rushing TDs (28) before the Packers drafted him with the 62nd overall pick in April’s draft. He has 97 yards on 23 carries for Green Bay thus far.

Complicating matters for the Packers is the fact that they are scheduled to play on Thursday Night Football this week, on the road in San Francisco. As the NFL learned from sending the Patriots to play the Chiefs just days after Cam Newton’s positive test, having a team travel under such circumstances seems like a major risk for the virus to spread among teammates.

The Ravens are scheduled to play at Indianapolis on Sunday, which at least gives Baltimore and the NFL a few extra days to try to gauge the situation.

The positive tests also put the Steelers and Vikings into the NFL’s intensive protocol.

The #Steelers and #Vikings — who played the #Ravens and #Packers who had positive tests today — are in the NFL’s intensive protocols. https://t.co/t2BBgShc09 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2020

The Steelers — who had their Week 4 game vs. Tennessee postponed due to positive cases in the Titans organization earlier this season — are scheduled to play in Dallas on Sunday. The Vikings are scheduled to host the Lions on Sunday.