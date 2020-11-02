MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – On the state line entering New Hampshire along Route 3, a huge Trump-Pence banner says “TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY.” Outside the Democratic Party headquarters in Manchester Monday, campaign workers carried out stacks of giant Biden-Harris posters. It was the final pitch in the battleground state where more people have already voted early than ever before.

“I am dropping off somebody else’s absentee ballot because she actually has COVID,” said Diane Downing, who stood in line in frigid snow flurries. “The one thing she was worried about when she was waiting for her test results was how she was going to vote.”

At the Trump-Pence headquarters in Manchester, volunteers sat among stacks of signs and T-shirts, hoping to win back what was lost four years ago. “We lost this state by a mere 2,736 votes in 2016. That is not going to happen. That is not going to happen tomorrow,” said State Rep. Fred Doucette.

At the Biden-Harris campaign office, Congressman Chris Pappas talked about the importance of independent voters in the swing state. “There are a number of Republicans, high-profile individuals that have come put in support of Joe Biden,” he said. “So I think people are willing to put the needs of their family and the country first.”

The Red Arrow Diner has served as the backdrop for informal polls for years. “I’m absolutely bringing my vote for Donald Trump tomorrow. I think the scariest thing since coronavirus is a Democrat,” said one man over his eggs. But on the other side of the acrylic partition behind him sat a couple of Election Day poll volunteers. “I think that it’s very important especially with this election, that folks get out and vote,” said Joe Fontenot. “It definitely seems to be up in the air,” added his wife Grace.