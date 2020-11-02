Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 725 new confirmed coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in Massachusetts is now 156,385 while the total number of deaths is 9,797. There are an estimated 16,561 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.78%.
As of Monday, there are 469 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 33 from Sunday. There are 96 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 51,419 total new tests reported Monday.