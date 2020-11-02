BOSTON (CBS) – Fifteen more Massachusetts cities and towns have been forced to take a step back in their reopening because of a rise in coronavirus cases.
Starting Monday, the 15 communities moving from Step 2 of Phase 3 back to Step 1 are Abington, Berkley, Canton, East Longmeadow, Fairhaven, Fall River, Hanover, Hanson, Hingham, Marshfield, Milford, Pembroke, Rockland, Wakefield and Weymouth.
All have been in the high-risk red zone for three consecutive weeks, according to the Department of Public Health.
That means businesses like roller skating rinks, trampoline parks, laser tag and escape rooms must close. Gyms, libraries, museums and arcades have to reduce capacity from 50-percent to 40-percent. Outdoor gatherings, as well as outdoor theater and performance venues, are now limited to 50 people.
Last week, 13 other cities and towns rolled back their reopening : Acushnet, Brockton, Chelmsford, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Leicester, Malden, Plymouth, Randolph, Waltham, Webster and Woburn.
Overall, 121 cities and towns are now deemed high-risk by the state.