BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order on Monday for 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to be on stand by in the event they are needed for potential large scale events following Tuesday’s election.
Baker’s office said that while similar orders have been put in place in recent months, the National Guard has not been needed.
Massachusetts State Police will also operate with increased staffing levels “both to ensure safety on state roadways and property and to assist local police departments that request assistance in their communities.”
“At this time we are aware of no specific or credible threats to election sites in Massachusetts,” said Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason. “We continue to monitor all available intelligence and will maintain an enhanced operational posture for Election Day and beyond, and will be prepared to assist in any situations that arise in order to protect public safety and the rights of all our citizens.”
Executive Office of Public Safety and Security secretary Thomas Turco said there is no known Election Day threat in Massachusetts at this time.
“There is no indication of any public safety risk in Massachusetts. Just as the Administration does for all major events, we have made additional resources available should local leaders request them,” he said.
