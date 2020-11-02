Jakobi Meyers Has Quickly Turned Into New England's No. 1 Receiving OptionIf you're looking for a bright spot on the New England offense, Jakobi Meyers has quickly become Cam Newton's go-to receiver.

Packers' A.J. Dillon, Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Test Positive For COVID-19The coronavirus is once again causing issues across the NFL, with positive cases in Green Bay and Baltimore popping up on Monday.

Tom Brady Dropoff 2.0 Is Outrageous And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThe dropoff from Tom Brady World to No Tom Brady World in Foxboro has been staggering, and this is the second time we've seen it. Let's explore the details before diving in to another heart-wrenching loss for the Pats.

Cam Newton Says Patriots Are Not Giving Up, Just One Win Away From Turning Things Around"Once we get that next one, it’ll be, ’OK we remember how to win.’"

Devin McCourty Says Patriots Can't Let Standards Or Expectations Change After 2-5 StartDevin McCourty has seen a lot throughout his 11-year NFL career. But given that his career has taken place in New England, a lengthy losing streak was never one of those experiences.