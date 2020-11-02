WAREHAM (CBS) — Massachusetts is updating its schedule to replace exit numbers across the state so that signs will match the mile markers. All signs on Route 140 have now been replaced.
Crews are now continuing work on I-195 between Wareham and Seekonk for the first week of November. Work will start at 8 p.m. nightly and continue through 5 a.m. the next day.
Once I-195 is done, the contractor will move on to Route 25 between Wareham and Bourne, and then Route 3 between Braintree and Bourne.
MassDOT says old exit numbers will be displayed along with new ones at key locations for a minimum of two years.
MassDOT has launched an interactive website, NewMassExits.com, to show what the new mileage-based exit numbers will be.
The project to bring the state in line with federal mandates is expected to last through at least next summer.