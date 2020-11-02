PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — Rhode Island State Police responded to three deadly crashes within 20 minutes of each other on Interstate 95 early Sunday. One of the victims was 34-year-old Jennifer Toscano, an off-duty Stoughton nurse who had stopped at the scene of a crash to help.

Around 1:45 a.m., State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 near Exit 30 in Pawtucket. Troopers were told a Good Samaritan who was helping a passenger had been hit by a red car that drove away. The Good Samaritan, identified as Toscano, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police found the suspect’s car shortly thereafter. The driver, 22-year-old Luis Baez, of Jamaica Plain, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, and operating on a suspended license, first offense.

Baez was arraigned in Providence District Court Monday. His bail was set at $45,000 with surety.

The other two crashes were single-car crashes that resulted in the death of the drivers.

Around 1:30 a.m., State Police responded to a crash on I-95 near Branch Avenue in Providence. They found a car that appeared to have gone off the road on the right and hit a tree. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Joseph Abreau of Providence, had been ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police said speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

At about 1:50 a.m., there was a third crash. Responding troopers found a car off the road near Exit 3 in Richmond. It appeared the car hit several light poles and a tree before it was engulfed in flames. Several people stopped and were able to pull the driver, 25-year-old Joseph Scacciaferro of Niantic, Conn., from the car. He was transported to Kent County Hospital but later died. State Police said speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

State Police have increased patrols on the highway.

Anyone who has information about any of the crashes should call the Rhode Island State Police Lincoln barracks at 401-444-1100.