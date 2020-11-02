BOSTON (CBS) – Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said on Monday her office will “not tolerate acts of violence or intimidation” on Election Day.
Rollins said the Suffolk Voter Hotline will be staffed by “trained Civilian Investigators” from her office. Voters can call the hotline with questions on voting rights and election access.
The hotline, which will be available in multiple languages, is non-partisan and no political matters will be discussed.
Any potential criminal activity called into the hotline will be provided to an on-call Assistant District Attorney for review.
The hotline will be staffed from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
“This year’s election comes at a time of increased violence, racial tensions, and divisive and volatile rhetoric. Tensions are incredibly high. Whether you are a Republican, a Democrat or an unenrolled voter, this is the election of a lifetime,” District Attorney Rollins said. “We will protect the voting process and the people of Suffolk County while they exercise this fundamental right. Further, we will also be in contact with our state, federal and community partners throughout the day sharing information and assisting if there is a need.”
Anyone with concerns on Election Day can call the hotline at 617-619-HELP (4357).
“In Suffolk County, we do not tolerate acts of violence or intimidation – on Election Day or any day. I want to assure the people of Suffolk County that their vote matters, and that we will protect the rights of every voter,” Rollins said.