BOSTON (CBS) — This week, The Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox had contacted Alex Cora multiple times about the vacant managerial job. Apparently, those talks went pretty well.
Cora is a “likely” finalist for the Red Sox’ job, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
Heyman reported that the Red Sox have narrowed their search to Cora, Sam Fuld, James Rowson, Don Kelly and Carlos Mendoza.
Sources suggest these are the likely finalists for the Red Sox managing job: Sam Fuld, James Rowson, Don Kelly, Carlos Mendoza and Alex Cora.
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 1, 2020
Cora might have a leg up on the competition, given his history with the team. He of course led the Red Sox to a World Series championship in 2018, his first year on the job. Though the Red Sox went a disappointing 84-78 in Cora’s second season, and though Cora and the team mutually agreed to part ways after Cora became implicated in MLB’s investigation into cheating by the Houston Astros, his ability to connect with Red Sox players provides a certain level of value.
It’s worth noting that A.J. Hinch — who was the manager of the Astros during their sign-stealing days and who was suspended for the 2020 season along with Cora — has already been hired as the manager of the Detroit Tigers.