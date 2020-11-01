WALTHAM (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in his Waltham home Saturday night. The victim, identified by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office as Kevin Fitzgerald, was rushed to Newton Wellesley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
“Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Waltham Police received a 911 call from a 61-year-old man reporting that he had been stabbed in his Alder Street residence,” said a statement from the D.A.
Fitzgerald was found alone in the house.
“Based on preliminary information investigators believe that the individual responsible for the attack may have been seen in the area shortly before the assault. At this time it is not known if this attack was random,” said the D.A.
Anyone who was in the area and saw something concerning should call the Waltham Police Detective Division at 781-314-3550.
Officers spent Sunday canvassing the neighborhood.
“It’s pretty unsettling,” a neighbor said. “I just hope that the person who stabbed the other person, that the culprit is caught and that they maybe undergo a mental health evaluation to see whether they actually are guilty or whether they are competent enough to stand trial.”
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police are helping Waltham Police investigate.