BOSTON (CBS) — A Storm Watch Weather Alert has been issued as unseasonably cold air arrives on Monday, ushered in by wind gusts up to 55 mph in spots.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for the strong and potentially damaging wind gusts. The wind will be sustained between 20-30 mph throughout the day with the higher elevations like the Worcester Hills seeing the strongest of the gusts.
While it’s not a huge concern, some gusts may take down trees or power lines, leading to some scattered outages.
This cold, Canadian air mass coupled with the strong wind will make temperatures feel like the 20s, especially into the afternoon and evening.
If this cold weather isn’t your cup of (hot) tea, don’t worry. By the end of the week, highs will return to the middle 60s with some good sunshine.