Report: Alex Cora 'Likely' A Finalist For Red Sox' Managerial JobApparently, Alex Cora's conversations with the Red Sox have gone pretty well.

Antonio Brown Reportedly Living With Tom Brady In TampaWhen it comes to establishing a deep relationship with Antonio Brown, quarterback Tom Brady is committed. Really committed.

Report: J.D. Martinez Won't Opt Out, Staying With Red Sox Through 2022A bird in the hand is worth more than anything J.D. Martinez may be able to find in a strange and uncertain free-agent market. And so, the designated hitter is staying in Boston.

Patriots Rookie Tight Ends Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene Won't Play Vs. BillsAdding to what has been an extremely unproductive season for the Patriots' pair of rookie tight ends, the team will be without Devin Asiasi on Sunday.

Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Ruled Out For Bills Game, Julian Edelman Placed on IRThe New England Patriots will be without the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and their longest-tenured wide receiver on Sunday against Buffalo.