CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) – Governors in Maine and New Hampshire are warning residents of increasing coronavirus cases as they weigh how to respond.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signaled she might tighten the state’s restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Maine has been scheduled to allow bars to reopen Monday. However, the state is dealing with a wave of new coronavirus infections, with the rolling average of daily cases more than doubling from below 30 per day to more than 67 by Oct. 30.
As of Sunday morning, the governor’s office had not yet issued new guidance about potential restrictions.
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu warned that coronavirus cases are rising in the state, and the increase could continue. New Hampshire recorded 205 new cases on Saturday — the largest single-day figure in the state since the start of the pandemic.
“The situation here in New Hampshire remains very serious, the data shows that community transmission is increasing, and we expect cases to rise,” Sununu said. “We must all remain vigilant in our daily lives. As we enter these winter months, it will be more important than ever to wear your mask, practice social distancing, and maintain proper hand hygiene.”
