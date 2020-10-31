Comments
BELLINGHAM (CBS) — One man was arrested by Bellingham Police after another man was stabbed Friday afternoon. It happened in a Maple Street home, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.
58-year-old William Sterling III was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned in Milford District Court on Monday.
The victim was discovered by police in his home, and he was rushed to Milford Hospital. The victim was then transferred to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where he is said to be in stable condition.
No other details have been released at this time.