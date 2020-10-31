Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 1,292 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Saturday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 154,521 while the total number of deaths is 9,766.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.9%.
As of Saturday, there are 623 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 52 from Friday. There are 118 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 18,122 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 2,741,323 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.