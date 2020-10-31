BOSTON (CBS) — Ballot dropboxes in Boston will be locked as of 5 p.m. on Saturday night. The city is closing the boxes on Halloween night due to security concerns.
The boxes will be emptied before they are locked and then reopened again on Sunday.
Reminder: The state has asked that ballot dropboxes are emptied and locked by 5 p.m. today until Sunday morning because of #Halloween security concerns. If you plan to drop off your ballot this weekend, please do so this morning or Sunday: https://t.co/Yjcyzshjul #2020election pic.twitter.com/yhuJKxhsGV
— City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) October 31, 2020
Secretary of State William Galvin told election officials to either monitor boxes or lock them until Sunday “to avoid any Halloween pranks.”
Some ballots inside the Copley Square dropbox were damaged after a fire was set there Sunday. Police said Worldy Armand, 39, of Boston, lit a fire inside the dropbox around 4 a.m.. He was charged with willful and malicious burning.