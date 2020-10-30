BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about this weekend’s Patriots-Bills clash.

— The Patriots are on a three-game losing stream for the first time since 2002.

— This will be the 121st meeting between the Pats and the Bills. New England holds a 76-43-1 edge in the series. Those 76 wins are New England’s highest victory total over any opponent.

— The Pats have won their last seven games against Buffalo.

— The last time the Patriots lost to the Bills in Buffalo was Sept. 25, 2011. The Bills won 34-31.

— New England has swept the season series with Buffalo 27 times overall and 15 times under Bill Belichick.

— Belichick has a 94-31 all time regular season record against the AFC East as head coach of the Patriots.

— Cam Newton has rushed for 22 first downs this season.

— Since 2000, the Pats are 52-2 in the regular season when a running back rushes for over 100 yards.

— James White needs 55 receiving yards to join Kevin Faulk as the only other Patriots running back with 3,000 career receiving yards during the regular season.

— New England has been called for an NFL-low 15 penalties this season.

— The Patriots enter 2020 with 34 winning seasons since 1970.

