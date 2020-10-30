Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire restaurants will require names and phone numbers from customers starting Saturday. This will help the state conduct contact tracing better if a coronavirus case is announced.
In recent days, numerous New Hampshire restaurants have dealt with a positive COVID-19 case among workers or customers.
The state has had to announce the restaurants and ask patrons who were there on certain days to get tested.
Not happening – not giving out my name and number to anyone. They’ll be some report of data breach bla bla and everyone’s info will be out there… Another brilliant idea of government.