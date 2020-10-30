WEATHER ALERT:Potential For Some Steady, Possibly Heavy Snow In Massachusetts
Filed Under:Coronavirus, New Hampshire News

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire restaurants will require names and phone numbers from customers starting Saturday. This will help the state conduct contact tracing better if a coronavirus case is announced.

In recent days, numerous New Hampshire restaurants have dealt with a positive COVID-19 case among workers or customers.

The state has had to announce the restaurants and ask patrons who were there on certain days to get tested.

  1. Greg says:
    October 30, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Not happening – not giving out my name and number to anyone. They’ll be some report of data breach bla bla and everyone’s info will be out there… Another brilliant idea of government.

