Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 1,488 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Friday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 153,229 while the total number of deaths is 9,750.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.9%.
As of Friday, there are 571 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 10 from Thursday. There are 106 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 20,248 new tests reported Friday. A total of 2,723,201 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.