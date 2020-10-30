BOSTON (CBS) – Beginning on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., Massachusetts will require people traveling from New Jersey and Connecticut to quarantine upon arrival in the state.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Friday that the states’ positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 have increased enough for them to be added to the higher-risk state list. Travelers from New Jersey and Connecticut will now need to fill out the state’s travel form and then quarantine for 14 days after they enter Massachusetts.
Friday’s announcement marked the first change in the travel order restriction list since Oct. 16, when New Jersey, California, Washington and Hawaii were taken off the higher-risk list.
The remaining areas still deemed by the Department of Public Health as lower-risk for COVID-19 are California, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Washington and Washington, D.C.
Anyone coming from a state not considered “lower-risk” by the Dept. of Health needs to fill out a travel form and quarantine for two weeks or provide a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of your arrival. Failure to comply could result in a fine up to $500.
For more information, visit the state’s website.