PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine topped 100 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the start of the pandemic, setting a single-day record, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported Friday.
The 103 cases, reported Friday, followed several days of growing numbers and increasingly dire warnings from public health officials.
“Take action now. For your sake, and for the sake of your family and community, wear a mask and stay apart. This is serious,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, tweeted Friday.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 30.6 on Oct. 16 to to 70.4 on Oct. 30. The seven-day has roughly doubled from two weeks ago 0.83%.
With the new numbers, the state has had a total of 6,570 coronavirus cases while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 146.
Because of new outbreaks, Somerset and Washington counties joined Waldo County with a “yellow” designation when it comes to school safety during the pandemic. All other counties were green.
A yellow designation means there’s an elevated risk for the virus and the department recommends a “hybrid” form of learning.
Schools may consider additional precautions like limiting numbers of people in school buildings, suspending extracurricular activities, and other measures based on the unique needs of each school community.
