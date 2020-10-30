DUBLIN, Calif. (CBS) — Lori Loughlin has reported to prison to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said Friday the “Full House” star is in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.
Back in August, a tearful Loughlin told a Boston federal court judge she was “deeply sorry” for her part in the bribery scam. She and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits.
Loughlin’s plea deal called for two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. The couple could have faced 20 years in prison under the conspiracy charges.
Loughlin said she thought she was acting “out of love” for her daughters.
“I made an awful decision,” she said at her sentencing hearing. “I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I am ready to face the consequences and make amends.”
Prison visits in California are currently suspended because of the pandemic.
Giannulli is expected to serve five months in prison, with two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. It’s not clear when he will begin serving his sentence.
They were the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the case. Actress Felicity Huffman was also charged in the scandal. She was sentenced to two weeks behind bars for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s entrance exam score.