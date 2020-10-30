WORCESTER (CBS) — The Assumption University campus went into lockdown at 8 a.m. Friday. Students will shelter-in-place to slow the spread of coronavirus after an increase in positive cases there.
The lockdown will go until Nov. 6.
Students are expected to stay in their apartments unless they are picking up meals, getting tested for coronavirus as they do twice a week, or have a medical emergency. Classes will be held remotely for at least one week. Visits, package deliveries, and all in-person activities have been suspended.
“I realize the inconvenience that the shelter-in-place will cause students, faculty and staff, however this mutual decision by the Worcester Department of Public Health and the University is a necessary step to promote the health and safety of the campus and Worcester communities,” said Assumption University President Francesco Cesareo in the announcement.
All commuter students will be remote for the rest of the semester. Anyone who wishes to leave campus can make arrangements to do so but they will not be allowed back until January.
The school plans to reassess with the Worcester Department of Public Health next week.
As of Thursday, 155 students are in isolation or quarantine on and off-campus. On Wednesday, the university announced eight new positive cases.