BOSTON (CBS) — It’s still unclear if Stephon Gilmore will suit up for the Patriots on Sunday when they pay a visit to the Buffalo Bills. Gilmore is one of 11 Patriots players listed as questionable on the team’s Friday injury report.
Gilmore did not practice on Friday after he left Thursday’s session early with a knee injury. The star corner reportedly had an MRI on the knee on Thursday and the injury is considered a mild one, but it may cost him Sunday’s game.
Fellow corner J.C. Jackson was added to the injury report on Friday, also listed as questionable with a knee injury. Here is New England’s full list of players who are questionable for Sunday’s game:
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
OL Justin Herron (ankle)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
TE Dalton Keene
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (shoulder)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
The Patriots ruled three players out for Sunday’s contest: DT Carl Davis (concussion) and wide receivers N’Keal Harry (concussion) and Julian Edelman (knee). Edelman underwent minor knee surgery on Thursday, while Harry has been dealing with a concussion he suffered in last week’s last to the San Francisco 49ers.
Without Edelman and Harry, quarterback Cam Newton will have limited options at wide receiver against Buffalo.
The Bills have ruled out cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) and guard Cody Ford (knee) for Sunday’s game. Buffalo has listed the following seven players as questionable for the tilt:
DT Vernon Butler (groin)
DE Jerry Hughes (foot)
S Micah Hyde (concussion)
DT Quinton Jefferson (knee)
CB Cam Lewis (wrist)
LB Matt Milano (pec)
G Brian Winters (knee)
Butler and Hyde did not participate in Friday’s practice.
The 2-4 Patriots are looking to snap a three-game losing streak this weekend.
