BOSTON (CBS) – The last day of early voting in Massachusetts is Friday and it appears to have been a big hit.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, 43.8 percent of all registered voters in Massachusetts have already voted as of Thursday.
More than 2.1 million ballots have been returned so far. That’s equal to about 62-percent of all the ballots cast in the 2016 election in the state.
If you haven’t mailed your ballot yet, Secretary of State Bill Galvin recommends hand-delivering it to the drop box in your town.
The exact time that early voting ends Friday is a little different in every community. In some it ends as early at noon, while others close at 5 p.m.
To find an early voting location in your city or town, click here. To track your ballot click here.
Friday is the last day of the early voting period. Many cities & towns close early on Fridays, so check your local early voting hours ASAP.https://t.co/jg3AQ8eG0S.
Can't vote early? Vote Tuesday!https://t.co/xH7U2oIlVy.
— Mass. Elections (@VotingInMass) October 29, 2020
And if you can’t vote Friday, you can still go to the polls on Election Day Tuesday.