BOSTON (CBS) – A Brockton is being held without bail after being charged in connection with a June Dorchester shooting.
Cristian Rivera, 21, is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death of Malik Gabbidon, 19.
Authorities said Rivera and Gabbidon had a fight that spilled out into the street at a house party on Thane Street.
Rivera was arrested in Brockton on Thursday afternoon.
“Nothing I say or do can bring Mr. Gabbidon back to his loved ones, but everyone in my office is victim-centered in their actions. We will be with Mr. Gabbidon’s relatives on their long journey toward healing. I had the opportunity to speak to Malik’s mother Nancy today. She remains heartbroken about the loss of her son,’’ said District Attorney Rachael Rollins.