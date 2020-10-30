BOSTON (CBS) — A nine-year-old who wrote a letter suggesting to Governor Charlie Baker that only king-sized candy bars be handed out this Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic met with the governor Friday.

Baker presented Piper Abbett and a friend, who were dressed as Dash and Violet from The Incredibles, with a poster-sized Kit-Kat bar, along with actual king-sized candy bars.

Baker also gave Piper a proclamation that read:

“On the behalf of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, I am pleased to confer upon you this Governor’s citation of recognition of incredible Piper Abbett’s inspiring act of public service through her compelling recommendation that the giving of king-sized candy bars to all trick-or-treaters this Halloween in the Commonwealth will best prevent the spread of COVID-19 and promote social distancing due to their increased surface sizes, therefore protecting families and children while trick-or-treating.”

In return, the kids gave Baker a trick-or-treat bag that included candy and a jar of slime.

As you may have heard at today's press conference, I received a great suggestion from a young trick-or-treater as we approach 2020's Halloween in the Commonwealth: king-sized candy bars. pic.twitter.com/VMNbR87zXO — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 21, 2020

Earlier this month Piper wrote to the governor asking him not to cancel Halloween and saying: “I also think that on Halloween people should only give out king size candy vars because instead of people touching and taking 3-2 small pieces of candy they touch only one! So people won’t be touching a lot of stuff. So it would be better for the corona.”

Piper said Friday the idea was initially a joke, but then “I thought that could maybe work, so then I wrote it down in a letter.”

After being “ghosted” by friends, Piper already has 106 pieces of king-sized candy bars. “I was freaking out and my whole candy drawer is just filled,” Piper said. Some of it will be handed out to trick-or-treaters.

The governor said his house would be giving out candy by wrapping a large tube to their stairway and sliding candy down.

“There are plenty of opportunities for people to be creative and safe and I really hope that people find a way to deliver on the spirit of Halloween but at the same time to be creative about making sure that folks like this have the opportunity to participate but at the same time to do it safely and with distance and with face coverings,” Baker said.

Piper said, “School is only half because we’re hybrid, and I’m really excited because holidays are my favorite parts of the year, especially Halloween.”