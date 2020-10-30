Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A new study based in a Boston grocery store looked at the COVID-19 risk workers face.
In May, the study looked at 104 employees and found that 20 percent tested positive for the virus. However, three out of four of the workers who tested positive were asymptomatic. Researchers said that means the workers were a significant transmission source without even knowing it.
More than 16,000 grocery stores across the United States have been infected or exposed since the pandemic began.