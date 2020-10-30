BOSTON (CBS) – This Halloween weekend we have some family fun, an at-home carving contest, and some live entertainment on our To Do List.
LIVE MUSIC
Every day during the week, stop by the Anchor in Charlestown for Live @5 where local musicians take the stage in an outdoor setting. In addition to the live music you will get to enjoy the festive decor now through November, with over 400 pumpkins on display.
https://theanchorboston.com/calendar
When: Every weekday from 5-7pm
Where: The Anchor, Charlestown
Cost: Free
PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST
If you live in Boston, you have until midnight on Halloween to enter the city’s pumpkin carving contest. Send in your submission online for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be selected from three categories: Most Creative; Scariest; and Boston Parks themed.
boston.gov/pumpkins
When: Now through midnight on Halloween
Where: Online at boston.gov/pumpkins
Cost: Free
STANDUP COMEDY
On Thursday nights, Eastie Farm is hosting standup comedy shows. So grab a blanket and bundle up to hear short sets from different comedians. Shows start at 7 p.m. with a suggested donation of $10.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-fresh-stand-up-comedy
When: Thursdays 7-8:30pm
Where: Eastie Farm, Boston
Cost: $10 Suggested Donation
FAMILY HALLOWEEN FUN
And the Discovery Museum in Acton is celebrating Halloween weekend with activities for kids like mini golf and scavenger hunts. Get your costume ready and book your time slot, as advanced reservations are required.
https://www.discoveryacton.org/event/halloween-hullabaloo
When: Oct 31 & Nov 1, 9-11, 12-2, 3-4:30
Where: Discovery Museum, Acton
Cost: Adults & children: $15.50, Teachers and Under 1 Free