Travis Roy Tributes Praise 'Ultimate Symbol Of Determination And Courage'Tributes began to pour in from around the hockey world shortly after news of Roy's passing broke.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19 Before Saturday's Game Against BCArguably the biggest star in college football has tested positive for COVID-19, and he will not play against the Eagles this weekend in South Carolina.

Driver Arrested For Crash That Killed James White's FatherThe driver who struck the car of James White's parents -- killing Tyrone White and injuring Lisa White -- has been arrested in Florida for vehicular homicide.

Cam Newton Is Still The Press Conference KingWhile football fans in New England surely care much more about what Newton does on the field than what he says on a video conference with reporters, they'll likely be heartened by the fact that Cam continues to display the type of attitude that is required in order to make a turnaround possible.

Cam Newton On Julian Edelman: 'He Is Everything The Patriots Represent'The connection hasn't been great on the field, but Cam Newton is really going to miss having Julian Edelman as an option at receiver.